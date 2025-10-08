Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 08, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 08, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed a continued slight decline, trading at 281.2078 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates increasing to 293.5145 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained resilient at 74.9668 PKR for the spot rate, rising to 77.7368 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was recorded at 76.5598 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 79.9920 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at 77.1490 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4781 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) maintained its strength at 920.4838 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 966.2807 PKR, highlighting ongoing demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 327.1712 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 347.4133 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was quoted at 745.9587 PKR, advancing to 775.0592 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 377.4512 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 392.9834 PKR, indicating steady forward premium growth.

Market analysts link the USD’s ongoing softening and the EUR’s decline to global economic uncertainties, while robust remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis continue to provide support to the PKR. Gulf currencies such as SAR, AED, QAR, KWD, and BHD exhibit stability, driven by regional economic factors, attracting attention from traders and expatriates in Pakistan. The forward premiums reflect a prudent outlook for the PKR amid evolving international developments, including anticipated adjustments in US Federal Reserve policies.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8450 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 351.2025 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 184.7113 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.5321 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.8321 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.1313 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.8203 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 217.1070 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 161.8773 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.6685 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1280 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1678 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3542 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.3719 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3091 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.4803 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1967 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4980 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9293 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6645 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7417 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.2814 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4394 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1975 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.3454 PKR. Consistent with previous trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.