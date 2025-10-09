Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 09, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for key international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 09, 2025.

These rates, indispensable for authorized foreign exchange dealers to recalibrate their portfolios daily, are calculated using the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage firms, with other currencies’ rates determined from USD/PKR data and their respective USD rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) maintained its gentle downward trajectory, quoted at 281.2015 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates ascending to 293.5160 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood firm at 74.9711 PKR for the spot rate, progressing to 77.7454 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was listed at 76.5591 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 79.9934 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) commenced at 77.1472 PKR in the spot market, rising to 80.4788 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) showcased its enduring strength at 920.4631 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 966.2757 PKR, signaling sustained investor confidence. The Euro (EUR) slipped to 326.5171 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 346.7037 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was valued at 745.9476 PKR, advancing to 775.0480 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 375.4602 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 390.9449 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium expansion.

Financial analysts attribute the USD’s subtle weakening and the EUR’s decline to global market volatility, while strong remittance inflows from Pakistani expatriates bolster the PKR’s resilience. Gulf currencies, including SAR, AED, QAR, KWD, and BHD, continue to exhibit robustness, underpinned by steady regional economic conditions, making them pivotal for traders and expatriates. The forward premiums indicate a measured yet optimistic outlook for the PKR, shaped by potential shifts in global monetary policies, notably from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8369 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 350.0797 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 185.0306 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.4915 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.6607 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.0776 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.7310 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 216.8426 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 162.1970 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.6591 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1276 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1676 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3549 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.3607 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3090 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.7044 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1967 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4536 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9289 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6192 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7421 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.3256 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4605 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1978 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4179 PKR. As observed previously, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.