Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 10, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has disclosed the most recent mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for prominent global currencies versus the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 10, 2025.

These figures, fundamental for licensed foreign exchange operators to adjust their ledgers each day, stem from the weighted average of the closing interbank rate for the US Dollar (USD) sourced from brokerage entities, with additional currencies computed via USD/PKR information and their corresponding USD quotes on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) persisted in its modest retreat, listed at 281.1728 PKR in the immediate market, with forward projections escalating to 293.4331 PKR for the one-year period. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) exhibited steadfastness at 74.9634 PKR for the prompt rate, elevating to 77.7213 PKR across one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) appeared at 76.5502 PKR, with its one-year forward at 79.9654 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) initiated at 77.1415 PKR in the ready market, ascending to 80.4579 PKR for the one-year duration.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) upheld its formidable stance at 915.8575 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 962.0598 PKR, denoting continued appeal. The Euro (EUR) receded to 325.6684 PKR in the spot arena, with forward rates attaining 345.7225 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) registered at 745.7670 PKR, moving forward to 774.5679 PKR in the one-year span. The British Pound (GBP) exchanged at 374.1707 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 389.5243 PKR, demonstrating reliable forward premium augmentation.

Economic observers connect the USD’s tempered decline and the EUR’s fallback to worldwide fiscal instabilities, whereas vigorous remittance contributions from Pakistani diaspora sustain the PKR’s fortitude. Middle Eastern currencies such as SAR, AED, QAR, KWD, and BHD persist in their solidity, reinforced by consistent area-wide financial landscapes, drawing focus from merchants and overseas workers. The forward premiums convey a deliberate yet hopeful perspective for the PKR, molded by conceivable alterations in international fiscal strategies, especially from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates encompassed: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8404 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 349.1312 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 184.3650 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.5298 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.5506 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.9103 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.6150 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 216.6952 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 161.8009 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.5340 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1333 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1759 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3259 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.2810 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3088 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.2743 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1978 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4659 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9293 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.5933 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7227 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.2956 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4602 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1980 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4451 PKR. In line with earlier patterns, BDT, BRL, and ARS do not feature forward rates past the spot level.

These rates are sourced from State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release