Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 14, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 14, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) continued its slight decline, trading at 281.1515 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates rising to 293.4856 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained steady at 74.9677 PKR for the spot rate, advancing to 77.6766 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.5455 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 79.9830 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1335 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4695 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) maintained its robust position at 915.7432 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 963.2900 PKR, reflecting strong market demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 324.8986 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 344.8476 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was recorded at 745.7994 PKR, progressing to 774.9725 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 373.0599 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 388.4088 PKR, indicating consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8488 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 349.7997 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 181.6379 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.0082 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.5006 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.6832 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.5047 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 216.1041 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 160.0595 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.4582 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1607 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1662 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.1166 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.2256 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3080 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 51.4364 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.2085 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.3703 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9291 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.5927 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7212 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1409 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.5140 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1962 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.3345 PKR. Consistent with prior trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.