Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 20, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies like US Dollar (USD) and UK Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 20, 2025, Monday.

These currencyrates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 281.0710 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.4638 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.9443 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.6596 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.5236 PKR, rising to 79.9792 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1093 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4670 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 918.5028 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 965.0082 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 327.8131 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 347.9058 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.5959 PKR, advancing to 774.8731 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 377.0849 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 392.7164 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8647 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 354.3955 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 182.5978 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.3429 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.8064 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.9524 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.8951 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 217.0936 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 161.1521 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.5100 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1867 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1984 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2192 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.0262 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3057 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.0078 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1928 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4588 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9282 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.5784 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6991 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.2882 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4610 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1977 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4491 PKR. As usual, BDT, BRL, and ARS have no forward rates beyond spot.