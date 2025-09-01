Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 1, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for September 1, 2025, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This article details today’s rates, compares them with those from August 29, 2025, and incorporates sentiment from posts on X to highlight current trends and economic implications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of September 1, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to August 29 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: 75.0837 (August 29: 75.0954, down by PKR 0.0117) 1-Month: 75.4152 (August 29: 75.4453, down by PKR 0.0301) 3-Month: 75.9869 (August 29: 76.0036, down by PKR 0.0167) 6-Month: 76.7879 (August 29: 76.8128, down by PKR 0.0249) 1-Year: 78.0438 (August 29: 78.0441, down by PKR 0.0003)

The SAR’s slight decline may offer marginal relief for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: 76.7088 (August 29: 76.7136, down by PKR 0.0048) 1-Month: 77.0979 (August 29: 77.1194, down by PKR 0.0215) 3-Month: 77.7768 (August 29: 77.7888, down by PKR 0.0120) 6-Month: 78.4123 (August 29: 78.7455, down by PKR 0.3332) 1-Year: 80.2060 (August 29: 80.1977, up by PKR 0.0083)

The AED’s minor decrease in ready rates could slightly reduce expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: 922.0521 (August 29: 922.1823, down by PKR 0.1302) 1-Month: 927.1972 (August 29: 927.5417, down by PKR 0.3445) 3-Month: 935.7072 (August 29: 935.9232, down by PKR 0.2160) 6-Month: 943.5178 (August 29: 947.8284, down by PKR 4.3106) 1-Year: 965.6560 (August 29: 965.4962, up by PKR 0.1598)

The KWD’s decline may lower costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: 204.9102 (August 29: 205.0226, down by PKR 0.1124) 1-Month: 206.2274 (August 29: 206.3908, down by PKR 0.1634) 3-Month: 208.5910 (August 29: 208.7114, down by PKR 0.1204) 6-Month: 210.8036 (August 29: 211.9824, down by PKR 1.1788) 1-Year: 217.0079 (August 29: 217.0011, up by PKR 0.0068)

The CAD’s decrease could reduce costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: 77.2919 (August 29: 77.2955, down by PKR 0.0036) 1-Month: 77.7201 (August 29: 77.7465, down by PKR 0.0264) 3-Month: 78.4110 (August 29: 78.4242, down by PKR 0.0122) 6-Month: 79.3392 (August 29: 79.3608, down by PKR 0.0216) 1-Year: 80.8039 (August 29: 80.8042, down by PKR 0.0003)

The QAR’s decline may ease expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: 281.7515 (August 29: 281.7728, down by PKR 0.0213) 1-Month: 283.1538 (August 29: 283.2480, down by PKR 0.0942) 3-Month: 285.5969 (August 29: 285.6443, down by PKR 0.0474) 6-Month: 287.8374 (August 29: 289.0389, down by PKR 1.2015) 1-Year: 294.2837 (August 29: 294.2575, up by PKR 0.0262)

The USD’s minor decline may offer slight relief for import costs, with open market rates around PKR 284.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 29:

Euro (EUR): Ready: 330.2127 (August 29: 328.8852, up by PKR 1.3275), with 6-month at 342.2846.

Ready: (August 29: 328.8852, up by PKR 1.3275), with 6-month at 342.2846. British Pound (GBP): Ready: 381.1675 (August 29: 380.0692, up by PKR 1.0983), with 6-month at 391.0784.

Ready: (August 29: 380.0692, up by PKR 1.0983), with 6-month at 391.0784. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: 352.4317 (August 29: 351.9960, up by PKR 0.4357), with 6-month at 369.1529.

Ready: (August 29: 351.9960, up by PKR 0.4357), with 6-month at 369.1529. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: 184.4627 (August 29: 184.1949, up by PKR 0.2678), with 6-month at 189.7157.

Ready: (August 29: 184.1949, up by PKR 0.2678), with 6-month at 189.7157. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: 219.4924 (August 26: 219.4236, up by PKR 0.0688), with 6-month at 228.2590.

Analysis and Implications

The mixed trends in exchange rates from August 29 to September 1, with declines in SAR, AED, CAD, QAR, USD, but increases in EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, suggest diverse market influences. The stability in KWD rates indicates steady conditions for that currency. Online sources note open market USD buying at PKR 284, higher than SBP’s rate, highlighting ongoing disparities and concerns over currency availability. While short-term PKR gains are evident in some currencies, elevated forward rates (6-month to 1-year) for most suggest market expectations of potential PKR weakening in the medium to long term. These M2M rates are crucial for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, impacting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment strategies. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel budgets, and overseas education costs.

