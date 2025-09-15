Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 15, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for September 15, 2025, leading with US Dollar, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This article details today’s rates, compares them with those from September 12, 2025, and incorporates sentiment from posts on X to highlight current trends and economic implications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of September 15, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to September 12 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: 75.0463 (September 12: 75.0698, down by PKR 0.0235) 1-Month: 75.3561 (September 12: 75.3061, up by PKR 0.0500) 3-Month: 76.0029 (September 12: 75.6921, up by PKR 0.3108) 6-Month: 76.8389 (September 12: 76.2315, up by PKR 0.6074) 1-Year: 77.9673 (September 12: 77.0000, up by PKR 0.9673)

The SAR’s decline in ready rates may offer slight relief for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: 76.6462 (September 12: 76.7078, down by PKR 0.0616) 1-Month: 77.0354 (September 12: 76.9532, up by PKR 0.0822) 3-Month: 77.7973 (September 12: 77.3471, up by PKR 0.4502) 6-Month: 78.7931 (September 12: 77.8975, up by PKR 0.8956) 1-Year: 80.1475 (September 12: 78.6687, up by PKR 1.4788)

The AED’s decrease in ready rates could slightly reduce expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: 921.8421 (September 12: 920.8912, up by PKR 0.9509) 1-Month: 927.0660 (September 12: 925.1173, up by PKR 1.9487) 3-Month: 936.8242 (September 12: 930.8274, up by PKR 5.9968) 6-Month: 949.3924 (September 12: 938.9984, up by PKR 10.3940) 1-Year: 966.1634 (September 12: 951.8025, up by PKR 14.3609)

The KWD’s increase may raise costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: 203.4628 (September 12: 202.8559, up by PKR 0.6069) 1-Month: 204.7720 (September 12: 204.5805, up by PKR 0.1915) 3-Month: 207.3218 (September 12: 207.0182, up by PKR 0.3036) 6-Month: 210.6468 (September 12: 210.3641, up by PKR 0.2827) 1-Year: 215.4154 (September 12: 215.2416, up by PKR 0.1738)

The CAD’s increase could elevate costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: 77.2308 (September 12: 77.2660, down by PKR 0.0352) 1-Month: 77.6176 (September 12: 77.5145, up by PKR 0.1031) 3-Month: 78.3856 (September 12: 77.9049, up by PKR 0.4807) 6-Month: 79.3356 (September 12: 78.4563, up by PKR 0.8793) 1-Year: 80.6204 (September 12: 79.2305, up by PKR 1.3899)

The QAR’s decline in ready rates may ease expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: 281.5213 (September 12: 281.5537, down by PKR 0.0324) 1-Month: 282.9356 (September 12: 283.0632, down by PKR 0.1276) 3-Month: 285.6760 (September 12: 285.6967, down by PKR 0.0207) 6-Month: 289.2141 (September 12: 289.2228, down by PKR 0.0087) 1-Year: 294.0772 (September 12: 294.1370, down by PKR 0.0598)

The USD’s minor decline may offer slight relief for import costs, with open market rates around 281.46 to 282.55 PKR per USD from sources like Wise and FOREX.pk.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to September 12:

Euro (EUR): Ready: 330.3512 (September 12: 330.4032, down by PKR 0.0520), with 6-month at 342.7045.

Ready: (September 12: 330.4032, down by PKR 0.0520), with 6-month at 342.7045. British Pound (GBP): Ready: 382.3904 (September 12: 381.5615, up by PKR 0.8289), with 6-month at 392.7183.

Ready: (September 12: 381.5615, up by PKR 0.8289), with 6-month at 392.7183. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: 353.4924 (September 12: 353.4664, up by PKR 0.0260), with 6-month at 370.5773.

Ready: (September 12: 353.4664, up by PKR 0.0260), with 6-month at 370.5773. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: 187.6058 (September 12: 187.4021, up by PKR 0.2037), with 6-month at 193.1299.

Ready: (September 12: 187.4021, up by PKR 0.2037), with 6-month at 193.1299. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: 219.2610 (September 12: 219.2610, unchanged), with 6-month at 228.3298.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release