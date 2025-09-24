Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 24, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on September 24, 2025.

These rates, utilized by authorized foreign exchange dealers for daily book revaluation, reflect the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) remained stable at 281.4250 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates showing a gradual increase, reaching 293.8891 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) was recorded at 75.0287 PKR for the spot rate, rising to 77.8772 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) opened at 76.6199 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 80.0951 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at 77.2149 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.5956 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), a consistently strong currency, was priced at 923.6134 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward rate of 968.6426 PKR, underscoring its robust market demand. The Euro (EUR) held firm at 331.6312 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates increasing to 352.3945 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was quoted at 746.3963 PKR, reaching 776.0585 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) opened at 379.4453 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 395.4198 PKR, indicating steady growth in forward premiums.

Market analysts attribute the stability in these key currencies to sustained remittance inflows and export earnings, though global economic shifts and potential US Federal Reserve policy changes remain critical factors to watch. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR in the coming months.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.9011 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 354.7523 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 186.3456 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 203.0996 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 30.0767 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.3815 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.4312 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 218.9652 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 164.7603 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.8865 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1894 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1709 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3210 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.9361 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3125 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 53.2755 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.2058 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5260 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9306 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.8097 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7907 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.3290 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.3579 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.2015 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4960 PKR. Notably, BDT, BRL, and ARS lacked forward rates beyond the spot market.