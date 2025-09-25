Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 25, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on September 25, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies derived from USD/PKR data and their USD rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 281.4061 PKR in the spot market, down marginally from previous sessions, with forward rates progressing to 293.8459 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 75.0296 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.8699 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.6148 PKR, rising to 80.0834 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.2034 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.5764 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 923.0970 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 968.0313 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 330.2441 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 350.9303 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 746.3461 PKR, advancing to 776.0469 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 378.1816 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 394.1332 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts point to the mild softening in the USD and EUR as influenced by mixed global market signals and steady domestic remittance flows, while Gulf currencies maintain resilience amid regional economic stability. The forward premiums indicate a prudent stance for the PKR amid evolving international dynamics, including potential shifts in US monetary policy.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8912 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 353.2812 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 185.4185 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 202.4504 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.9478 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.3166 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.2448 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 218.3389 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 163.7080 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.7630 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1846 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1731 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2235 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.8869 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3109 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.7828 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.2104 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4867 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9306 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.7475 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7849 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0168 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.2743 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.3717 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.2007 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4574 PKR. As usual, BDT, BRL, and ARS have no forward rates beyond spot.

These rates are sourced from State Bank of Pakistan

