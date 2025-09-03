Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 3, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for September 3, 2025, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This article details today’s rates, compares them with those from September 2, 2025, and incorporates sentiment from posts on X to highlight current trends and economic implications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of September 3, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to September 2 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: 75.0627 (September 2: 75.0733, down by PKR 0.0106) 1-Month: 75.3899 (September 2: 75.3986, down by PKR 0.0087) 3-Month: 75.9688 (September 2: 75.9771, down by PKR 0.0083) 6-Month: 76.7658 (September 2: 76.7765, down by PKR 0.0107) 1-Year: 78.0196 (September 2: 78.0271, down by PKR 0.0075)

The SAR’s slight decline may offer marginal relief for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: 76.6884 (September 2: 76.7003, down by PKR 0.0119) 1-Month: 77.0697 (September 2: 77.0799, down by PKR 0.0102) 3-Month: 77.7599 (September 2: 77.7721, down by PKR 0.0122) 6-Month: 78.7092 (September 2: 78.7165, down by PKR 0.0073) 1-Year: 80.1781 (September 2: 80.1877, down by PKR 0.0096)

The AED’s minor decrease in ready rates could slightly reduce expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: 920.9512 (September 2: 920.9849, down by PKR 0.0337) 1-Month: 925.9989 (September 2: 926.0509, down by PKR 0.0520) 3-Month: 934.6941 (September 2: 934.7795, down by PKR 0.0854) 6-Month: 946.3879 (September 2: 946.4988, down by PKR 0.1109) 1-Year: 964.3496 (September 2: 964.4024, down by PKR 0.0528)

The KWD’s decline may lower costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: 204.1583 (September 2: 204.4487, down by PKR 0.2904) 1-Month: 205.4748 (September 2: 205.7472, down by PKR 0.2724) 3-Month: 207.8891 (September 2: 208.1235, down by PKR 0.2344) 6-Month: 211.1578 (September 2: 211.3656, down by PKR 0.2078) 1-Year: 216.4691 (September 2: 216.4623, up by PKR 0.0068)

The CAD’s decrease could reduce costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: 77.2765 (September 2: 77.2831, down by PKR 0.0066) 1-Month: 77.6949 (September 2: 77.7030, down by PKR 0.0081) 3-Month: 78.3917 (September 2: 78.4010, down by PKR 0.0093) 6-Month: 79.3190 (September 2: 79.3287, down by PKR 0.0097) 1-Year: 80.7875 (September 2: 80.7955, down by PKR 0.0080)

The QAR’s decline may ease expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: 281.7079 (September 2: 281.7201, down by PKR 0.0122) 1-Month: 283.0924 (September 2: 283.1030, down by PKR 0.0106) 3-Month: 285.6465 (September 2: 285.5751, up by PKR 0.0714) 6-Month: 287.9598 (September 2: 287.8265, up by PKR 0.1333) 1-Year: 294.2321 (September 2: 294.2247, up by PKR 0.0074)

The USD’s minor decline may offer slight relief for import costs, with open market rates around PKR 282.8 to 283.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to September 2:

Euro (EUR): Ready: 328.3305 (September 2: 328.0348, up by PKR 0.2957), with 6-month at 340.4728.

Ready: (September 2: 328.0348, up by PKR 0.2957), with 6-month at 340.4728. British Pound (GBP): Ready: 377.7421 (September 2: 377.1668, up by PKR 0.5753), with 6-month at 387.7320.

Ready: (September 2: 377.1668, up by PKR 0.5753), with 6-month at 387.7320. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: 350.2740 (September 2: 350.4853, down by PKR 0.2113), with 6-month at 367.0671.

Ready: (September 2: 350.4853, down by PKR 0.2113), with 6-month at 367.0671. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: 183.8003 (September 2: 183.2448, up by PKR 0.5555), with 6-month at 189.0950.

Ready: (September 2: 183.2448, up by PKR 0.5555), with 6-month at 189.0950. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: 219.4924 (September 2: 219.4236, up by PKR 0.0688), with 6-month at 228.2590.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release.