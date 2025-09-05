Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 5, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for September 5, 2025, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This article details today’s rates, compares them with those from September 4, 2025, and incorporates sentiment from posts on X to highlight current trends and economic implications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of September 5, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to September 4 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: 75.0657 (September 4: 75.0663, down by PKR 0.0006) 1-Month: 75.3924 (September 4: 75.3901, up by PKR 0.0023) 3-MONTH: 75.9830 (September 4: 75.9918, down by PKR 0.0088) 6-Month: 76.7944 (September 4: 76.7872, up by PKR 0.0072) 1-Year: 78.0096 (September 4: 78.0180, down by PKR 0.0084) The SAR’s slight decline in ready rates may offer marginal relief for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: 76.6822 (September 4: 76.6860, down by PKR 0.0038) 1-Month: 77.0716 (September 4: 77.0680, up by PKR 0.0036) 3-MONTH: 77.7730 (September 4: 77.7802, down by PKR 0.0072) 6-Month: 78.7401 (September 4: 78.7239, up by PKR 0.0162) 1-Year: 80.1792 (September 4: 80.1715, up by PKR 0.0077) The AED’s minor decrease in ready rates could slightly reduce expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: 921.0998 (September 4: 920.8755, up by PKR 0.2243) 1-Month: 926.3139 (September 4: 925.9820, up by PKR 0.3319) 3-MONTH: 935.2497 (September 4: 934.8917, up by PKR 0.3580) 6-Month: 947.4803 (September 4: 946.8975, up by PKR 0.5828) 1-Year: 965.1705 (September 4: 964.5832, up by PKR 0.5873) The KWD’s increase may raise costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: 204.1932 (September 4: 203.9376, up by PKR 0.2556) 1-Month: 205.5120 (September 4: 205.2778, up by PKR 0.2342) 3-MONTH: 207.9051 (September 4: 207.6438, up by PKR 0.2613) 6-Month: 211.1980 (September 4: 211.0092, up by PKR 0.1888) 1-Year: 216.1728 (September 4: 216.1427, up by PKR 0.0301) The CAD’s increase could elevate costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: 77.2737 (September 4: 77.2783, down by PKR 0.0046) 1-Month: 77.6730 (September 4: 77.6877, down by PKR 0.0147) 3-MONTH: 78.3644 (September 4: 78.4075, down by PKR 0.0431) 6-Month: 79.3009 (September 4: 79.3356, down by PKR 0.0347) 1-Year: 80.7254 (September 4: 80.7757, down by PKR 0.0503) The QAR’s decline may ease expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: 281.6539 (September 4: 281.6684, down by PKR 0.0145) 1-Month: 283.0723 (September 4: 283.0993, down by PKR 0.0270) 3-MONTH: 285.5785 (September 4: 285.5722, up by PKR 0.0063) 6-Month: 286.7569 (September 4: 287.8880, down by PKR 1.1311) 1-Year: 294.1936 (September 4: 294.1715, up by PKR 0.0221) The USD’s minor decline may offer slight relief for import costs, with open market rates around PKR 283.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to September 4: