Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 9, 2025

Karachi, Pakistan: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest currency rates for mark-to-market revaluation as of September 9, 2025, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals tracking currency movements.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) continues to navigate global economic currents, with the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Qatari Riyal (QAR), and Euro (EUR) being key currencies of interest. Below is a detailed breakdown of today’s exchange rates and their implications for Pakistan’s economy.

US Dollar (USD) Exchange Rate in Pakistan

The US Dollar remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign exchange market, influencing trade, remittances, and investment flows. As per the SBP’s data, the mark-to-market (M2M) revaluation rate for the USD on September 9, 2025, stands at PKR 281.6539. The weighted average rates show a bid price of PKR 281.4443 and an offer price of PKR 281.8762, reflecting a stable yet slightly fluctuating rupee against the dollar.

This rate indicates a marginal strengthening of the PKR compared to recent trends, potentially driven by improved foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $14.302 billion for the SBP and $19.659 billion in total as of August 29, 2025. The USD’s stability is crucial for Pakistan, given its reliance on dollar-denominated imports and debt servicing. Analysts suggest that sustained remittance inflows, particularly from the US, and export growth could continue to support the rupee’s position.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal, a critical currency for Pakistan due to the large Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia and strong bilateral trade, is closely watched. On September 9, 2025, the SAR exchange rate aligns with the USD-based M2M rate, typically calculated as a fraction of the dollar rate due to the SAR’s peg to the USD. Based on the SBP’s indicative framework and historical patterns, the SAR is estimated to hover around PKR 75.10 (derived from the USD rate of 281.6539, considering the SAR’s fixed peg at approximately 3.75 to the USD).

The SAR’s stability is vital for remittances, which reached $3.685 billion in May 2025, a significant contributor to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. With many Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, fluctuations in the SAR-PKR rate directly impact household incomes and the broader economy.

UAE Dirham (AED) Exchange Rate

The UAE Dirham, another currency pegged to the USD, is equally important due to the UAE’s role as a major trading partner and hub for Pakistani expatriates. On September 9, 2025, the AED is estimated at approximately PKR 76.68, calculated from the USD M2M rate (281.6539 ÷ 3.6725, the AED’s fixed peg to the USD). The slight variations in the PKR-AED rate reflect the rupee’s performance against the dollar.

The AED’s stability supports trade in sectors like petroleum and consumer goods, as the UAE remains a key supplier. Additionally, remittances from the UAE bolster Pakistan’s economy, making the AED-PKR rate a focal point for financial planning.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Exchange Rate

The Qatari Riyal, also pegged to the USD, is significant for Pakistan’s economic ties with Qatar, particularly in energy imports and remittances. On September 9, 2025, the QAR is estimated at around PKR 77.35 (derived from 281.6539 ÷ 3.64, the QAR’s peg to the USD). The QAR’s steady rate reflects its alignment with the USD, ensuring predictability for businesses engaged in Qatar-Pakistan trade.

With Qatar being a major LNG supplier, the QAR’s exchange rate impacts Pakistan’s energy import costs. Stable QAR rates could help manage import bills, especially as Pakistan grapples with global energy price volatility.

Euro (EUR) Exchange Rate

The Euro, a key global currency, is critical for Pakistan’s trade with the European Union, a major export market. On September 9, 2025, the EUR-PKR exchange rate is not directly listed in the provided SBP data, but based on recent trends and global forex markets, the Euro typically trades at a premium to the USD. Using the SBP’s weighted average USD rate as a reference and factoring in global EUR/USD parity (approximately 1.10–1.12), the EUR is estimated at around PKR 310–315.

The Euro’s rate is pivotal for Pakistan’s textile and agricultural exports to Europe. A stronger Euro could boost export revenues but may increase the cost of imported machinery and goods from the EU. Businesses are advised to hedge against potential EUR volatility amid global economic uncertainties.

The exchange rates reflect Pakistan’s broader economic landscape. The SBP’s policy rate remains at 11.00% p.a., with the overnight reverse repo rate at 12.00% and the repo floor rate at 10.00%, signaling a cautious monetary policy stance to balance inflation and growth. Inflation, as reported on May 2025, stood at 3.50% year-on-year, indicating relative price stability, which supports the rupee’s performance.

The SBP’s reserves and monetary aggregates, including M2, underscore efforts to maintain liquidity and forex stability. The current account deficit, reported at $103 million in May 2025, remains manageable, supported by remittances and export growth. However, global factors like commodity prices and US Federal Reserve policies could influence future USD-PKR trends, impacting SAR, AED, and QAR due to their dollar pegs.

What This Means for Businesses and Individuals

Importers and Exporters: Stable USD, SAR, AED, and QAR rates provide predictability for trade, but businesses should monitor EUR fluctuations for EU-related transactions.

Remittance Recipients: Families relying on inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar benefit from steady rates, ensuring consistent PKR value for remittances.

Investors: The stable M2M rates and low inflation signal a conducive environment for forex investments, though global uncertainties warrant caution.