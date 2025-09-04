Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 4, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled its freshest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for September 4, 2025, delivering vital insights for enterprises, financiers, and individuals steering through Pakistan’s economic terrain.

These figures, assembled from brokerage firms and Reuters Eikon Terminal, mirror the weighted mean of end-of-day interbank exchange figures, spotlighting the US Dollar (USD) and pivotal currencies like the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This narrative outlines today’s valuations, contrasts them with those from September 3, 2025, and weaves in perspectives from X posts to illuminate prevailing patterns and fiscal ramifications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Here are the currency valuations for major denominations against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of September 4, 2025, drawn from SBP’s M2M data, with comparisons to September 3 where applicable:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: 75.0663 (September 3: 75.0780, down by PKR 0.0117) 1-Month: 75.3901 (September 3: 75.4028, down by PKR 0.0127) 3-Month: 75.9918 (September 3: 76.0042, down by PKR 0.0124) 6-Month: 76.7872 (September 3: 76.8028, down by PKR 0.0156) 1-Year: 78.0180 (September 3: 78.0239, down by PKR 0.0059)

The SAR’s gentle dip might ease expenditures for remittance flows and pilgrimage journeys.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: 76.6860 (September 3: 76.6969, down by PKR 0.0109) 1-Month: 77.0680 (September 3: 77.0776, down by PKR 0.0096) 3-Month: 77.7802 (September 3: 77.7900, down by PKR 0.0098) 6-Month: 78.7239 (September 3: 78.7466, down by PKR 0.0227) 1-Year: 80.1809 (September 3: 80.1897, down by PKR 0.0088)

The AED’s subtle reduction in immediate value could trim costs for commerce and expatriate dealings.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: 920.8755 (September 3: 920.9149, down by PKR 0.0394) 1-Month: 925.9820 (September 3: 926.0408, down by PKR 0.0588) 3-Month: 934.8917 (September 3: 935.0043, down by PKR 0.1126) 6-Month: 946.8975 (September 3: 946.9142, down by PKR 0.0167) 1-Year: 964.5832 (September 3: 964.6178, down by PKR 0.0346)

The KWD’s slight drop may diminish expenses for premium transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: 203.9376 (September 3: 204.1583, down by PKR 0.2207) 1-Month: 205.2778 (September 3: 205.4748, down by PKR 0.1970) 3-Month: 207.6438 (September 3: 207.8891, down by PKR 0.2453) 6-Month: 211.0092 (September 3: 211.1578, down by PKR 0.1486) 1-Year: 216.1427 (September 3: 216.1914, down by PKR 0.0487)

The CAD’s decline could lessen financial burdens for trade and Canadian diaspora.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: 77.2783 (September 3: 77.2861, down by PKR 0.0078) 1-Month: 77.6877 (September 3: 77.6958, down by PKR 0.0081) 3-Month: 78.4075 (September 3: 78.4140, down by PKR 0.0065) 6-Month: 79.3356 (September 3: 79.3489, down by PKR 0.0133) 1-Year: 80.7757 (September 3: 80.7831, down by PKR 0.0074)

The QAR’s slight reduction may soften costs for Qatar-based Pakistani workers.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: 281.6684 (September 3: 281.7079, down by PKR 0.0395) 1-Month: 283.0993 (September 3: 283.0924, up by PKR 0.0069) 3-Month: 285.5722 (September 3: 285.6465, down by PKR 0.0743) 6-Month: 287.8880 (September 3: 289.0433, down by PKR 1.1553) 1-Year: 294.1715 (September 3: 294.2321, down by PKR 0.0606)

The USD’s modest decrease might provide minor relief for import expenses, with open market rates hovering around PKR 283.



Other Notable Currencies

Other significant denominations also show shifts compared to September 3:

Euro (EUR): Ready: 328.2986 (September 3: 328.3305, down by PKR 0.0319), with 6-month at 340.4208.

Ready: (September 3: 328.3305, down by PKR 0.0319), with 6-month at 340.4208. British Pound (GBP): Ready: 378.5060 (September 3: 377.7421, up by PKR 0.7639), with 6-month at 388.4749.

Ready: (September 3: 377.7421, up by PKR 0.7639), with 6-month at 388.4749. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: 349.9421 (September 3: 350.2740, down by PKR 0.3319), with 6-month at 366.7136.

Ready: (September 3: 350.2740, down by PKR 0.3319), with 6-month at 366.7136. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: 183.8168 (September 3: 183.8003, up by PKR 0.0165), with 6-month at 189.1080.

Ready: (September 3: 183.8003, up by PKR 0.0165), with 6-month at 189.1080. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: 219.4236 (September 3: 219.4236, unchanged), with 6-month at 228.1224.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release