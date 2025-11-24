Dollar and Other Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - 24 Nov. 2025

Karachi, Pakistan – The Pakistani rupee showed resilience against major global currencies in the interbank market on Monday, November 24, 2025, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates report.

The US dollar remained the focal point, trading at a steady 280.61 PKR in the ready market, reflecting a balanced demand-supply dynamic amid ongoing economic stabilization efforts.

This rate, compiled as a weighted average of closing interbank trades, underscores the central bank’s commitment to maintaining forex stability despite global uncertainties.

Analysts attribute the dollar’s position to robust remittances and export inflows, which have cushioned the local currency against inflationary pressures. Forward rates for the greenback indicate a slight upward trajectory, with the one-month tenor at 281.22 PKR and the six-month at 286.16 PKR, signaling market expectations of moderate depreciation over the longer term due to anticipated policy rate adjustments.

Turning to Gulf currencies, which are critical for Pakistan’s remittance corridor, the Saudi riyal (SAR) held firm at 74.82 PKR, closely mirroring its dollar peg with minimal volatility.

This stability is a boon for the millions of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia, ensuring predictable transfer values. Similarly, the UAE dirham (AED) quoted at 76.40 PKR, benefiting from Dubai’s thriving trade ties with Pakistan, while the Qatari riyal (QAR) edged to 77.00 PKR, supported by LNG exports and bilateral investments. The Kuwaiti dinar (KWD), the world’s strongest currency, commanded a premium at 912.76 PKR, highlighting Kuwait’s oil-driven economic strength and its role as a key bilateral partner.

In broader commodity-linked currencies, the Australian dollar (AUD) traded at 181.36 PKR, buoyed by Australia’s commodity boom and steady demand from Pakistani importers of raw materials.

The Canadian dollar (CAD) followed suit at 199.02 PKR, influenced by energy sector dynamics and North American trade flows. Meanwhile, the British pound (GBP) strengthened to 367.71 PKR, driven by the UK’s post-Brexit recovery and increased UK-Pakistan trade in textiles and services. Forward premiums for these currencies suggest cautious optimism, with the GBP’s one-year rate climbing to 383.37 PKR, pointing to potential sterling appreciation amid European market shifts.Other notable currencies in the interbank market included: Euro (EUR) at 323.46 PKR; Japanese yen (JPY) at 1.79 PKR; Swiss franc (CHF) at 347.07 PKR; Swedish krona (SEK) at 29.40 PKR; Norwegian krone (NOK) at 27.37 PKR; Danish krone (DKK) at 43.31 PKR; Singapore dollar (SGD) at 215.08 PKR; New Zealand dollar (NZD) at 157.44 PKR; Malaysian ringgit (MYR) at 67.76 PKR; Hong Kong dollar (HKD) at 36.05 PKR; Bahraini dinar (BHD) at 744.32 PKR; Indian rupee (INR) at 3.14 PKR; South African rand (ZAR) at 16.21 PKR; Omani rial (OMR) at 728.86 PKR; Bangladeshi taka (BDT) at 2.29 PKR; Brazilian real (BRL) at 51.93 PKR; Argentine peso (ARS) at 0.20 PKR; Chinese yuan (CNY) at 39.49 PKR; Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) at 0.91 PKR; Thai baht (THB) at 8.64 PKR; Turkish lira (TRY) at 6.61 PKR; Indonesian rupiah (IDR) at 0.02 PKR; Mexican peso (MXN) at 15.22 PKR; Russian ruble (RUB) at 3.56 PKR; South Korean won (KRW) at 0.19 PKR; and Chinese yuan offshore (CNH) at 39.48 PKR.

These rates, issued for authorized dealers’ daily revaluation, are based on LSEG Workspace quotes cross-referenced with USD/PKR benchmarks. Market participants are advised to monitor SBP updates for any intraday adjustments.