Dollar and Other Currency Rates Today in Pakistan- March 17, 2026

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the official currency rates for Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) continues to show a dynamic performance against a basket of global currencies, reflecting the current supply-and-demand positions in the interbank market.

As businesses and expatriates plan their financial transactions for the week, here is the comprehensive breakdown of today’s currency rates in Pakistan.

US Dollar (USD) Rate in Pakistan

The US Dollar remains the primary focus for trade and debt settlements. According to the SBP’s “Ready” market data, the USD to PKR rate is settled at 279.2732. For those looking at future projections, the 1-month forward rate stands at 280.85, while the 1-year forward contract is positioned at 290.03.

UK Pound (GBP) Rate in Pakistan

The British Pound maintains its position as one of the strongest European currencies in the local market. The SBP has recorded the GBP to PKR “Ready” rate at 371.5311. Investors participating in the 3-month forward market can expect a rate of approximately 375.29.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rate in Pakistan

The Canadian Dollar is currently trading at a “Ready” rate of 203.9830. The CAD has shown steady movement, with the 6-month forward rate reaching 209.24, indicating a slight premium for long-term transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rate in Pakistan

As the highest-valued currency on the SBP list today, the Kuwaiti Dinar continues to command a massive lead over the local currency. The official KWD rate is 908.4411, making it a critical metric for the thousands of Pakistanis sending remittances from Kuwait.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD) Rate in Pakistan

The Bahraini Dinar remains robust, reflecting the economic stability of the Gulf region. The State Bank of Pakistan has fixed the BHD “Ready” rate at 740.7580 for today’s trading session.

Omani Riyal (OMR) Rate in Pakistan

For those involved in trade or remittances with Oman, the Omani Riyal is currently valued at 725.3524. This rate is part of the SBP’s official “Ready” calculations for mid-March.

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rate in Pakistan

The Qatari Riyal, a key currency for the construction and energy sectors, is trading at 76.5444. This rate serves as the benchmark for interbank settlements involving Qatari transactions today.

Exchange Rates for Other Major Currencies

In addition to the priority currencies listed above, the SBP reported that the Euro (EUR) is trading at 320.95, while the Swiss Franc (CHF) stands at 354.45. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is pegged at 197.37, and the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains at 1.75. Regional currencies also saw activity, with the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at 74.46, the UAE Dirham (AED) at 76.03, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) closing the session at 38.62.

Note: These rates are based on the State Bank of Pakistan’s official “Ready” market data for March 17, 2026.