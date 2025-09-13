USD to PKR: Dollar Exchange Rate Trends This Week

In the dynamic world of foreign exchange, tracking the US Dollar (USD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) rate is essential for businesses, expatriates, and investors in Pakistan. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) publishes daily Mark-to-Market (M2M) exchange rates, offering a reliable benchmark for interbank transactions.

This week, from September 8 to September 12, 2025, the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee rate showed a slight downward trend, reflecting potential short-term strengthening of the PKR.

Weekly USD to PKR Rate Overview

The SBP’s M2M rates for USD this week indicate a gradual decline in the ready rate, with forward rates remaining elevated, suggesting market expectations of future PKR pressure. Here’s a breakdown of the USD to PKR rates:

Date Ready Rate 1-Month 3-Month 6-Month 1-Year Sep 8, 2025 281.6539 283.0723 285.5785 287.8961 294.1936 Sep 9, 2025 281.6133 282.9872 285.5901 287.8872 294.0927 Sep 10, 2025 281.6039 283.0089 285.6214 288.0050 294.1479 Sep 11, 2025 281.5640 283.1312 285.6745 289.1942 294.0999 Sep 12, 2025 281.5537 283.0632 285.6967 289.2228 294.1370

The ready rate dropped from 281.6539 on September 8 to 281.5537 on September 12, a decrease of approximately 0.1 PKR over the week. Forward rates, however, show an upward trajectory, with the 1-year rate hovering around 294 PKR, indicating anticipated depreciation in the long term.

Currency Sep 8 Sep 9 Sep 10 Sep 11 Sep 12 Weekly Change SAR 75.0774 75.0649 75.0698 75.0698 75.0698 -0.0076 AED 76.6980 76.6712 76.6902 76.7078 76.7078 +0.0098 KWD 920.9437 922.2942 920.8912 920.8912 920.8912 -0.0525 CAD 204.1128 203.9715 204.0674 202.8559 202.8559 -1.2569 QAR 77.2695 77.2667 77.2660 77.2660 77.2660 -0.0035 EUR 328.8732 330.9097 329.4765 329.2046 330.4032 +1.5300 GBP 379.2470 381.9803 381.0241 380.5619 381.5615 +2.3145 CHF 350.4466 354.6544 352.9092 352.1752 353.4664 +3.0198 AUD 184.3284 186.1323 185.9290 186.1561 187.4021 +3.0737 SGD 219.4924 219.6244 219.4924 219.2610 219.2610 -0.2314

For a broader perspective, here’s how other major currencies performed against the PKR this week (ready rates):

The EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD showed notable increases, while CAD and KWD experienced declines, reflecting global market shifts influenced by economic data from Europe and North America.

This week’s USD to PKR ready rate exhibited a consistent downward trend, dropping by 0.1 PKR overall, which could signal improving PKR sentiment amid potential remittance inflows or policy measures.

Forward rates remain high, with the 1-year USD to PKR at around 294, indicating expected depreciation. This could impact import-dependent sectors like energy and manufacturing, where a weaker PKR raises costs.

A stable or slightly stronger PKR this week benefits importers and travelers, reducing costs for USD-denominated goods. For expatriates, especially in the Gulf (SAR, AED, QAR), the minor changes suggest steady remittance values. However, the upward trend in EUR and GBP may increase education and travel expenses to Europe and the UK. Investors should monitor SBP’s policy rate decisions, as any changes could influence future trends.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M releases for September 8-12, 2025