USD to PKR: Dollar Exchange Rate Trends This Week
Sep 13, 2025
In the dynamic world of foreign exchange, tracking the US Dollar (USD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) rate is essential for businesses, expatriates, and investors in Pakistan. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) publishes daily Mark-to-Market (M2M) exchange rates, offering a reliable benchmark for interbank transactions.
This week, from September 8 to September 12, 2025, the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee rate showed a slight downward trend, reflecting potential short-term strengthening of the PKR.
Weekly USD to PKR Rate Overview
The SBP’s M2M rates for USD this week indicate a gradual decline in the ready rate, with forward rates remaining elevated, suggesting market expectations of future PKR pressure. Here’s a breakdown of the USD to PKR rates:
|Date
|Ready Rate
|1-Month
|3-Month
|6-Month
|1-Year
|Sep 8, 2025
|281.6539
|283.0723
|285.5785
|287.8961
|294.1936
|Sep 9, 2025
|281.6133
|282.9872
|285.5901
|287.8872
|294.0927
|Sep 10, 2025
|281.6039
|283.0089
|285.6214
|288.0050
|294.1479
|Sep 11, 2025
|281.5640
|283.1312
|285.6745
|289.1942
|294.0999
|Sep 12, 2025
|281.5537
|283.0632
|285.6967
|289.2228
|294.1370
The ready rate dropped from 281.6539 on September 8 to 281.5537 on September 12, a decrease of approximately 0.1 PKR over the week. Forward rates, however, show an upward trajectory, with the 1-year rate hovering around 294 PKR, indicating anticipated depreciation in the long term.
|Currency
|Sep 8
|Sep 9
|Sep 10
|Sep 11
|Sep 12
|Weekly Change
|SAR
|75.0774
|75.0649
|75.0698
|75.0698
|75.0698
|-0.0076
|AED
|76.6980
|76.6712
|76.6902
|76.7078
|76.7078
|+0.0098
|KWD
|920.9437
|922.2942
|920.8912
|920.8912
|920.8912
|-0.0525
|CAD
|204.1128
|203.9715
|204.0674
|202.8559
|202.8559
|-1.2569
|QAR
|77.2695
|77.2667
|77.2660
|77.2660
|77.2660
|-0.0035
|EUR
|328.8732
|330.9097
|329.4765
|329.2046
|330.4032
|+1.5300
|GBP
|379.2470
|381.9803
|381.0241
|380.5619
|381.5615
|+2.3145
|CHF
|350.4466
|354.6544
|352.9092
|352.1752
|353.4664
|+3.0198
|AUD
|184.3284
|186.1323
|185.9290
|186.1561
|187.4021
|+3.0737
|SGD
|219.4924
|219.6244
|219.4924
|219.2610
|219.2610
|-0.2314
For a broader perspective, here’s how other major currencies performed against the PKR this week (ready rates):
The EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD showed notable increases, while CAD and KWD experienced declines, reflecting global market shifts influenced by economic data from Europe and North America.
This week’s USD to PKR ready rate exhibited a consistent downward trend, dropping by 0.1 PKR overall, which could signal improving PKR sentiment amid potential remittance inflows or policy measures.
Forward rates remain high, with the 1-year USD to PKR at around 294, indicating expected depreciation. This could impact import-dependent sectors like energy and manufacturing, where a weaker PKR raises costs.
A stable or slightly stronger PKR this week benefits importers and travelers, reducing costs for USD-denominated goods. For expatriates, especially in the Gulf (SAR, AED, QAR), the minor changes suggest steady remittance values. However, the upward trend in EUR and GBP may increase education and travel expenses to Europe and the UK. Investors should monitor SBP’s policy rate decisions, as any changes could influence future trends.
The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M releases for September 8-12, 2025
