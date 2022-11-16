Dollar maintains upward trend against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The US dollar continued its upward trend against the Pakistani rupee for the fourth consecutive session in the interbank market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar surged by 30 paisas against the local currency in the intraday trade in the interbank. The greenback is trading at 222.21.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold between Rs 226 to 228, said forex dealers.

The Pakistani rupee finished at 221.91 the other day.

