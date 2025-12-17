Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - December 17, 2025

KARACHI- Dec 17-: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rolled out its daily mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for Wednesday — the official compass for authorized dealers when fine-tuning foreign-exchange ledgers at day’s end.

The Pakistani Rupee sustained its composed demeanor against the US Dollar, with the interbank close easing a trifling 3–4 paisas to 280.2854. Enduring streams of expatriate remittances — reliably surpassing $3 billion monthly — coupled with judicious import supervision and the SBP’s steadfast vigilance over speculative maneuvers continue to furnish robust underpinning for the currency.

The Euro and Pound Sterling secured modest increments against the rupee, capitalizing on a tempered dollar atmosphere worldwide and persistent speculation that the ECB and Bank of England will adhere to comparatively stringent policy orientations versus a Federal Reserve broadly foreseen to sustain rates in the proximate horizon.

Gulf currencies, steadfastly linked to the dollar through their immutable pegs, manifested scarcely any spot alteration, whereas forward trajectories persist in integrating a methodical depreciation of the rupee across the forthcoming year.

The Kuwaiti Dinar perpetuates its sovereign status, fortified by Kuwait’s formidable external reserves and the pronounced proclivity of Pakistani laborers in the emirate to preserve earnings in KWD.

In stark opposition, the Turkish Lira advanced its enduring descent, its one-year forward now positioned at 5.2050 PKR — a poignant emblem of Türkiye’s protracted contest with soaring inflation and the resolute rate-reduction regimen orchestrated by its central bank.

Forward premiums throughout the maturity spectrum endure emphatically affirmative, assimilating trader projections for an annual rupee diminution of circa 4.3–4.7 % extending into 2026 — a prognosis commensurate with Pakistan’s offshore funding imperatives and the incremental progression toward a predominantly market-governed exchange-rate apparatus.

The USD metric constitutes the volume-weighted closing interbank level from brokers; remaining currencies are calibrated employing live USD cross rates from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)