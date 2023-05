KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) registered an appreciation against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the interbank market on Tuesday after a minor depreciation, ARY News reported.

During the early hours of trading, the local currency registered a marginal loss against the dollar, falling Rs0.16 and is being traded at Rs284 in a day after the currency market remained closed on Monday due to Labour Day.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs 290 in the open market.

Comments