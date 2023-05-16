Pakistani rupee makes recovery against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday gained Rs0.01 against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit (PKR) recovered Rs0.01 against USD to close at 284.96. The US dollar closed at Rs283.97 the other day.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs 290 in the open market.

The rupee finished at a record low of 298.93 against the US dollar during last week.