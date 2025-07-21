US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 21, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 05:22 PM PST on Monday, July 21, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recorded a minor depreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market. The local currency closed at PKR 284.95 per USD, down by 8 paisa or 0.03% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.87. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 285.1 and a low (ask) of 287.2, reflecting slight market volatility.

USD to PKR: US Dollar Rate in Pakistan- Daily Updates

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 285.00 for buying and PKR 287.20 for selling. Against other major currencies, the PKR showed mixed movements: it weakened by 78.50 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 344.05, appreciated by 45 paisa or 0.12% against the British Pound (GBP) to 379.40, and depreciated by 36.20 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 363.07. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9711, fell by 2.70 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.88, rose by 2.20 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.00, and increased by 2.05 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.59.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained unchanged at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.48 rupees or 2.28%, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 11.15 paisa or 0.04%, indicating persistent economic trends.

Impact of Dollar Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The slight weakening of the PKR against the USD adds pressure on Pakistan’s economy and its citizens. Rising import costs for essentials like fuel and food contribute to inflation, reducing household purchasing power. Businesses face higher expenses, potentially leading to price increases or job losses. Remittances lose marginal value, affecting families dependent on overseas income. The government’s debt servicing burden grows, though transparent economic updates can help guide public and policy responses.

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, remains the world’s leading reserve currency for global trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to reflect domestic economic conditions and market dynamics.