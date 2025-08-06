US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – August 06, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – On Wednesday, August 06, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) showed a marginal depreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The currency closed at PKR 282.67 per USD, down by 1 paisa or 0.004% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 282.66. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 282.8 and a low (ask) of 285.4, reflecting a balanced market sentiment.

USD to PKR- Daily Updates

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 282.75 for buying and PKR 285.50 for selling. The PKR’s performance against other major currencies was varied: it weakened by 83.00 paisa or 0.24% against the Euro (EUR) to 351.32, remained stable with no change against the British Pound (GBP) at PKR 377.35, and dipped by 38.00 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 366.40. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9702, fell by 3.15 paisa or 0.08% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 40.09, rose by 1.75 paisa or 0.02% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.19, and increased by 1.60 paisa or 0.02% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.77.

The money market continued to hold steady, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 7.30 rupees or 2.58% against the USD, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 12.05 paisa or 0.04%, with today’s minor dip suggesting a pause in recent gains.

Impact on Pakistan and Its People

The slight PKR depreciation against the USD today introduces a minor economic challenge for Pakistan and its citizens. Slightly higher import costs for essentials like fuel and food may nudge inflation upward, putting pressure on household budgets. Businesses could face marginally increased expenses, potentially affecting price stability and employment. Remittances lose a small amount of value, impacting families reliant on overseas income. The government’s debt servicing burden remains a concern, though this minor shift is unlikely to alter fiscal dynamics significantly. Ongoing economic transparency will be key for informed responses.

The US Dollar (USD), the United States’ leading global currency, continues to influence trade dynamics. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects the nation’s economic steadiness as of August 06, 2025.