US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 10, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 06:08 PM PST on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) saw a slight depreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market. The local currency closed at PKR 284.56 per USD, down by 9 paisa or 0.03% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.47. The trading session witnessed fluctuations, with the PKR reaching an intraday high (bid) of 284.9 and a low (ask) of 287.1.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.80 for buying and PKR 287.00 for selling, underscoring ongoing currency market volatility. Against other major currencies, the PKR showed mixed performance: it weakened by 73.10 paisa or 0.22% against the Euro (EUR) to close at 338.02, appreciated by 85 paisa or 0.22% against the British Pound (GBP) to 384.40, and depreciated by 33.70 paisa or 0.09% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 360.12. The PKR gained 0.02 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9719, fell by 2.30 paisa or 0.06% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.72, rose by 2.55 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 75.81, and increased by 2.45 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.39.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates held steady with a minor dip of 1 basis point to 10.76% and 11.01%, respectively. Over the current fiscal year, the PKR has depreciated by 10.50 paisa or 0.04% against the USD, while the year-to-date decline stands at 5.93 rupees or 2.08%, highlighting sustained economic challenges.

Impact of Dollar Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The rising value of the US Dollar against the PKR significantly impacts Pakistan’s economy and its people. Higher import costs for essential goods like fuel, food, and machinery strain the national budget and increase inflation, reducing purchasing power for ordinary citizens. Businesses face elevated operational costs, potentially leading to job losses or price hikes. Remittances, a vital foreign exchange source, become less valuable in PKR terms, affecting households dependent on overseas income. Additionally, the government’s debt servicing burden grows, putting pressure on fiscal policy and economic stability.

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, remains the global reserve currency, driving international trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to reflect domestic economic conditions and market dynamics.