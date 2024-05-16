Pakistan rupee falls against US Dollar

web analytics
The Pakistani rupee (PKR) depreciated by 14 paisa against the US dollar in Thursday’s interbank session, SBP said.

The PKR closed at PKR 278.4 against USD, compared to the previous session’s closing of PKR 278.26 per USD.

The currency saw an intraday high (bid) of 278.65 and a low (ask) of 278.45.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the dollar at 276.96 for buying and 279.45 for selling.

Against the Japanese Yen, PKR lost 2 paisa, closing at 1.8027 versus 1.7827 a day ago.

The Chinese Yuan gained 5 paisa, closing at 38.57 against 38.52 from the previous session.

The Saudi Riyal closed at 74.23 with a gain of 3.73 paisa from its value of 74.2 a day ago.

The U.A.E Dirham increased in value by 3.91 paisa from 75.8 a day ago to 75.76.

