US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 23, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – At 06:06 PM PST on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) edged up slightly against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market. The currency closed at PKR 284.76 per USD, marking a gain of 21 paisa or 0.07% from yesterday’s rate of PKR 284.97.

Today’s trading session revealed a range, with the PKR hitting an intraday high (bid) of 284.9 and a low (ask) of 287.0, suggesting a steady yet active market.

In the open market, exchange companies listed the US Dollar at PKR 284.85 for buying and PKR 287.05 for selling. The PKR’s performance against other currencies was varied: it dipped by 79.50 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 345.63, rose by 35 paisa or 0.09% against the British Pound (GBP) to 378.15, and fell by 36.60 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 363.79. The PKR climbed 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9709, dropped by 2.80 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.92, gained 2.10 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.04, and rose by 1.95 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.63.

The money market showed resilience, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding steady at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.55 rupees or 2.30%, while the current fiscal year decline remains at 11.22 paisa or 0.04%, reflecting a slight positive shift.

Ripple Effects on Pakistan and Its People

The modest PKR strength against the USD brings a flicker of relief to Pakistan’s economy and its residents. Slightly lower import costs for essentials like fuel and food could ease inflation, boosting household budgets. Businesses might see a brief respite in expenses, potentially stabilizing prices. Remittances hold a bit more value, aiding families reliant on overseas earnings. Yet, the government’s debt servicing remains a concern, though this uptick offers a moment of economic breathing space. Clear updates continue to guide informed choices.

