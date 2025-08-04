US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – August 04, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 06:21 PM PST on Monday, August 04, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) registered a slight appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The currency closed at PKR 282.66 per USD, up by 6 paisa or 0.02% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 282.72. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 282.8 and a low (ask) of 285.5, indicating a stable yet active market start to the week.

USD to PKR- Daily Updates

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 282.75 for buying and PKR 285.60 for selling. The PKR’s performance against other major currencies was mixed: it weakened by 82.50 paisa or 0.24% against the Euro (EUR) to 350.49, rose by 5 paisa or 0.01% against the British Pound (GBP) to 377.35, and dipped by 37.80 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 366.02. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9703, fell by 3.10 paisa or 0.08% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 40.06, rose by 1.80 paisa or 0.02% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.17, and increased by 1.65 paisa or 0.02% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.75.

The money market held steady, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remaining at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 7.28 rupees or 2.57% against the USD, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 12.03 paisa or 0.04%, with today’s modest gain reflecting ongoing resilience.

Impact on Pakistan and Its People

The slight PKR appreciation against the USD today offers a minor economic lift for Pakistan and its citizens. Reduced import costs for essentials like fuel and food may help temper inflation, supporting household purchasing power. Businesses could benefit from marginally lower expenses, potentially stabilizing prices and employment. Remittances retain a slight edge in value, aiding families reliant on overseas income. However, the government’s debt servicing burden persists, though this small uptick provides a fleeting fiscal advantage. Transparent economic updates remain crucial for informed decision-making.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 4, 2025

The US Dollar (USD), the United States’ dominant global currency, continues to shape international trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, mirrors the nation’s economic adaptability as of August 04, 2025.