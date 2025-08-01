USD to PKR: Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan – August 01, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 06:30 PM PST on Friday, August 01, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recorded a marginal appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The currency closed at PKR 282.72 per USD, up by 15 paisa or 0.05% from yesterday’s rate of PKR 282.87. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate between an intraday high (bid) of 282.9 and a low (ask) of 285.6, reflecting a steady start to the new month amid cautious market sentiment.

USD to PKR- Daily Updates Page

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 282.85 for buying and PKR 285.70 for selling. The PKR’s performance against other major currencies showed mixed results: it weakened by 82.00 paisa or 0.24% against the Euro (EUR) to 349.67, rose by 10 paisa or 0.03% against the British Pound (GBP) to 377.40, and dipped by 37.60 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 365.66. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9704, fell by 3.05 paisa or 0.08% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 40.03, rose by 1.85 paisa or 0.02% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.15, and increased by 1.70 paisa or 0.02% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.73.

The money market remained stable, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 7.19 rupees or 2.54% against the USD, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 11.94 paisa or 0.04%, with today’s slight gain marking a continuation of recent resilience.

July 2025 Performance Analysis

Looking back, July 2025 offered a mixed bag for the USD-PKR exchange rate. The month opened at PKR 284.22, reaching a high of PKR 284.97 on July 17 before a steady decline to PKR 282.87 by July 31, a net PKR appreciation of 1.35 or 0.47%. This reversal, particularly from July 25 onward with rates dropping to PKR 283.45 and further to PKR 282.95 by July 30, suggests a potential shift in market dynamics, possibly driven by improved foreign exchange reserves or policy measures. The USD’s early strength, with rates above PKR 284, heightened import costs and inflation, while the late-month recovery eased these pressures, enhancing remittance value and offering fiscal relief despite persistent debt challenges.

Impact on Pakistan and Its People

Today’s modest PKR gain against the USD provides a slight economic buffer for Pakistan and its citizens. Lower import costs for essentials like fuel and food may help stabilize inflation, supporting household budgets. Businesses could see reduced operational costs, potentially maintaining price levels and employment. Remittances hold a bit more value, benefiting families reliant on overseas income. However, the government’s debt servicing burden remains a concern, though this incremental strength offers a temporary reprieve. Clear economic updates continue to guide public and policy responses.

The US Dollar (USD), the United States’ leading global currency, drives international trade dynamics. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects the nation’s economic adaptability as it navigates August 2025.