USD to PKR: Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan- Dec. 5, 2025

Karachi, Pakistan – December 5, 2025 – In the dynamic world of global finance, the USD to PKR exchange rate remains a critical benchmark for Pakistani traders, businesses, and households. The US Dollar (USD), the world’s primary reserve currency, underpins international trade, oil pricing, and global investments, while the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) serves as the official currency of Pakistan, reflecting the nation’s economic health amid challenges like inflation and foreign reserves management. As Pakistan navigates its post-pandemic recovery and IMF-backed reforms, tracking the dollar rate today in Pakistan is essential for anyone dealing in imports, exports, or remittances.

Current USD to PKR Rate: Stability at 280.25 in Open Market

As of December 5, 2025, the USD to PKR rate in Pakistan’s open market stands at 280.25 Pakistani Rupees per US Dollar, according to real-time updates from local forex dealers. This marks a marginal uptick from yesterday’s close, signaling continued steadiness in the currency pair amid subdued trading volumes typical of the week’s end. In the interbank market, the rate hovers slightly lower at around 280.80 for selling, highlighting the typical premium in open market transactions driven by cash-based dealings.

For those converting USD to PKR today, buying rates are approximately 281.30, while selling stands at 283.20, offering a narrow spread that benefits retail users. This rate positions the PKR as relatively resilient against the greenback, a welcome contrast to the volatility seen in prior months.

This Week’s USD/PKR Data: A Snapshot of Calm Waters

The past week has painted a picture of remarkable stability in the USD to PKR exchange rate, with minimal fluctuations underscoring growing confidence in Pakistan’s economic stabilization efforts. Drawing from historical data compiled by reliable sources like Yahoo Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), here’s a breakdown of daily closes in the open market/interbank segment:

Date Open Market Close (PKR per USD) Change from Previous Day Dec 1, 2025 280.34 – Dec 2, 2025 280.40 +0.06 (+0.02%) Dec 3, 2025 280.20 -0.20 (-0.07%) Dec 4, 2025 280.20 0.00 (0.00%) Dec 5, 2025 280.25 +0.05 (+0.02%)

Over the five trading days, the rate oscillated within a tight band of just 0.20 Pakistani Rupee, averaging 280.28 PKR per USD—a mere 0.05% variance from the week’s start. The highest point was a brief spike to 281.61 on December 2, driven by minor inflows from expatriate remittances, while the low of 280.17 on December 1 reflected seasonal caution ahead of month-end settlements. Compared to late November’s average of 281.14, this week’s data shows a subtle 0.3% depreciation of the PKR, but nothing indicative of broader distress.

This tranquility contrasts with earlier 2025 highs, where the USD/PKR peaked at 293.33 in March amid global rate hikes and domestic fiscal pressures. The SBP’s weighted average rate as of December 4 stood at 280.45, reinforcing the open market’s alignment with official benchmarks.

Economic Impact: Winners and Watchpoints for Pakistan

The steady dollar rate in Pakistan this week carries significant implications for the economy, which relies heavily on USD-denominated transactions. For importers—particularly in sectors like oil, electronics, and pharmaceuticals—the stable PKR valuation keeps input costs predictable, potentially easing inflationary pressures that have hovered around 10-12% annually. A flat exchange rate means fewer surprises in trade bills, supporting profit margins for businesses sourcing from the US and China.

On the flip side, exporters such as textiles and agriculture may find the environment less competitive, as a stronger PKR reduces the rupee earnings from dollar sales. However, the muted depreciation could still bolster overseas investor sentiment, especially with Pakistan’s foreign reserves climbing to $19.59 billion as of late November, per SBP reports.

Remittances, a lifeline contributing over $30 billion annually (8% of GDP), continue to shine. At 280.25 PKR per USD, families receiving funds from the US, UAE, and UK enjoy maximized value—translating to about 1,400 PKR for every $5 sent, up slightly from last week’s levels. This influx not only fuels consumption but also stabilizes the current account deficit.

Broader ripples include:

Inflation Control : Steady forex aids in curbing imported inflation, vital as Pakistan eyes single-digit targets in 2026.

: Steady forex aids in curbing imported inflation, vital as Pakistan eyes single-digit targets in 2026. Stock Market Boost : The KSE-100 index gained 0.5% this week, buoyed by currency calm.

: The KSE-100 index gained 0.5% this week, buoyed by currency calm. Debt Servicing: Easier USD access lowers the burden on Pakistan’s $100+ billion external debt.

Outlook: What Lies Ahead for USD to PKR?

With December’s fiscal year-end approaching, the US Dollar/Pakistani Rupee forecast leans toward mild pressure, potentially testing 281-282 if remittance flows dip during holidays. Trading Economics projects an end-of-quarter rate of 282.16, citing steady inflows and reform momentum. For now, Pakistan’s currency warriors have earned a breather—keeping the dollar rate today a story of quiet strength rather than storm.

Stay tuned for live USD to PKR updates and expert analysis. Whether you’re planning a transfer, investment, or just tracking the markets, tools like Wise or SBP’s portal offer real-time insights. For personalized forex advice, consult licensed dealers.