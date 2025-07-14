KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 06:45 PM PST on Monday, July 14, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) experienced a slight depreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at PKR 284.72 per USD, down by 26 paisa or 0.09% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.46. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 285.0 and a low (ask) of 287.2, reflecting ongoing market volatility.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.90 for buying and PKR 287.10 for selling.

Against other major currencies, the PKR showed mixed movements: it weakened by 75.30 paisa or 0.22% against the Euro (EUR) to 339.49, appreciated by 75 paisa or 0.20% against the British Pound (GBP) to 382.85, and depreciated by 34.50 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 360.96.

The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9717, fell by 2.40 paisa or 0.06% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.76, rose by 2.45 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 75.89, and increased by 2.35 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.47.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained steady, with a marginal decrease of 1 basis point to 10.74% and 10.99%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.02 rupees or 2.11%, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 10.66 paisa or 0.04%, signaling persistent economic pressures.

Impact of Dollar Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The recent depreciation of the PKR against the USD has significant implications for Pakistan’s economy and its citizens. Higher import costs for essentials like oil and food are driving inflation, reducing the purchasing power of households. Businesses face increased expenses, potentially leading to price hikes or layoffs. Remittances, a key foreign exchange source, lose value, affecting families reliant on overseas income.

The government’s debt servicing costs also rise, straining public finances. This aligns with the June 2025 Google Search Algorithm update, which prioritizes authoritative, user-focused content—highlighting the need for transparent economic reporting to inform and empower Pakistanis.

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, remains the global benchmark for trade and finance. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to reflect domestic economic trends and market dynamics.