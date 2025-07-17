US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 17, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 05:50 PM PST on Thursday, July 17, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained stable against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at PKR 284.97 per USD, showing no change or 0.00% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.97. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 285.1 and a low (ask) of 287.2, reflecting a balanced market sentiment.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 285.00 for buying and PKR 287.20 for selling. Against other major currencies, the PKR displayed mixed performance: it weakened by 77.00 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 341.77, appreciated by 60 paisa or 0.16% against the British Pound (GBP) to 380.90, and depreciated by 35.50 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 362.00. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9714, fell by 2.55 paisa or 0.06% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.82, rose by 2.30 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 75.96, and increased by 2.20 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.53.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates held steady, with no change from the previous day at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.23 rupees or 2.19%, while the current fiscal year decline remains at 10.89 paisa or 0.04%, indicating a consistent economic trend.

Impact of Dollar Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The stability of the PKR against the USD offers a brief pause for Pakistan’s economy and its citizens. Steady import costs for essentials like fuel and food help maintain current inflation levels, preserving household purchasing power. Businesses benefit from predictable expenses, potentially avoiding price hikes. Remittances retain their value, supporting families reliant on overseas income. However, the government’s debt servicing burden remains a concern, though a stable PKR provides a momentary fiscal cushion. This stability aligns with the need for clear economic updates to inform public decision-making.

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, continues to dominate global trade as the leading reserve currency. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects domestic economic conditions and market dynamics.