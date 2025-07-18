web analytics
US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 18, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As on Friday, July 18, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recorded a slight appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market. The local currency closed at PKR 284.87 per USD, up by 10 paisa or 0.04% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.97.

The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 285.0 and a low (ask) of 287.1, indicating a stable yet dynamic market.

USD to PKR: US Dollar Rate in Pakistan- Latest

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.90 for buying and PKR 287.10 for selling. Against other major currencies, the PKR showed varied movements: it weakened by 77.50 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 342.52, appreciated by 55 paisa or 0.14% against the British Pound (GBP) to 380.35, and depreciated by 35.80 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 362.35. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9713, fell by 2.60 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.84, rose by 2.25 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 75.98, and increased by 2.15 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.55.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained unchanged, holding at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.32 rupees or 2.22%, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 10.98 paisa or 0.04%, reflecting a slight improvement in the trend.

Impact of Dollar Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The marginal strengthening of the PKR against the USD provides a small relief for Pakistan’s economy and its people. Lower import costs for essentials like fuel and food could help curb inflation, slightly enhancing household purchasing power. Businesses may see reduced expenses, potentially stabilizing prices. Remittances retain a bit more value, benefiting families dependent on overseas income. However, the government’s debt servicing remains a challenge, though a stable PKR offers a brief fiscal advantage. This update supports informed decision-making amid economic fluctuations.

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, continues to lead as the global reserve currency in trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects domestic economic conditions and market trends.

