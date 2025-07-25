USD to PKR: Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 25, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – At 05:24 PM PST on Friday, July 25, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) showcased a notable appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The currency closed at PKR 283.45 per USD, a robust gain of 77 paisa or 0.27% from yesterday’s rate of PKR 284.22. The day’s trading session featured the PKR oscillating between an intraday high (bid) of 283.7 and a low (ask) of 286.5, signaling a strong upward shift.

In the open market, exchange companies priced the US Dollar at PKR 283.60 for buying and PKR 286.70 for selling. The PKR’s performance against other currencies was diverse: it dipped by 80.00 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 346.43, climbed by 30 paisa or 0.08% against the British Pound (GBP) to 378.10, and slid by 36.80 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 364.19. The PKR rose by 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9708, fell by 2.85 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.94, gained 2.05 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.07, and increased by 1.90 paisa or 0.02% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.65.

The money market held firm, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates steady at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.73 rupees or 2.37%, while the current fiscal year decline rests at 11.39 paisa or 0.04%, with today’s gain offering a brief countertrend.

Ripple Effects on Pakistan and Its People

Today’s PKR appreciation against the USD brings a welcome lift to Pakistan’s economy and its citizens. Cheaper imports of essentials like fuel and food could temper inflation, easing the strain on household wallets. Businesses might enjoy lower costs, potentially stabilizing prices and jobs. Remittances gain a slight edge in value, benefiting families tied to overseas income. Though the government’s debt burden persists, this uptick provides a momentary fiscal boost, reinforced by clear economic updates for informed planning.

The US Dollar (USD), the United States’ currency, leads as the global trade benchmark. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, mirrors the nation’s economic vitality and market shifts.