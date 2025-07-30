US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 30, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) showed a modest appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The currency closed at PKR 282.95 per USD, up by 90 paisa or 0.04% from yesterday’s rate of PKR 283.05. Today’s trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 283.2 and a low (ask) of 285.8, reflecting a positive market movement.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 283.10 for buying and PKR 285.90 for selling. The PKR’s performance against other currencies was varied: it weakened by 81.00 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 348.04, rose by 20 paisa or 0.05% against the British Pound (GBP) to 377.65, and dipped by 37.20 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 364.93. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9706, fell by 2.95 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.98, rose by 1.95 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.11, and increased by 1.80 paisa or 0.02% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.69.

The money market remained steady, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 7.01 rupees or 2.47%, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 11.69 paisa or 0.04%, with today’s gain offering a slight counterbalance.

Ripple Effects on Pakistan and Its People

The PKR’s slight rise against the USD today brings a welcome, albeit small, boost to Pakistan’s economy and its citizens. Lower import costs for essentials like fuel and food may help curb inflation, easing the burden on household budgets. Businesses could see reduced expenses, potentially stabilizing prices and employment. Remittances gain a marginal edge in value, supporting families reliant on overseas income. While the government’s debt servicing remains a challenge, this uptick provides a brief economic lift, aided by clear updates for informed decision-making.

The US Dollar (USD), the United States’ currency, continues to dominate global trade as the primary reserve currency. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects the nation’s economic trends and market dynamics.