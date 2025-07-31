US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 31, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan: On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exhibited a slight appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market. The currency closed at PKR 282.87 per USD, gaining 8 paisa or 0.03% from yesterday’s rate of PKR 282.95.

The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, hitting an intraday high (bid) of 283.0 and a low (ask) of 285.7, signaling a steady market tone.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 283.05 for buying and PKR 285.80 for selling. The PKR’s movement against other currencies was diverse: it weakened by 81.50 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 348.85, rose by 15 paisa or 0.04% against the British Pound (GBP) to 377.50, and dipped by 37.40 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 365.30. The PKR edged up by 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9705, fell by 3.00 paisa or 0.08% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 40.00, gained 1.90 paisa or 0.02% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.13, and increased by 1.75 paisa or 0.02% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.71.

The money market held firm, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates steady at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 7.10 rupees or 2.50%, while the current fiscal year decline remains at 11.79 paisa or 0.04%, with today’s uptick offering a minor relief.

Ripple Effects on Pakistan and Its People

The PKR’s modest gain against the USD today delivers a slight lift to Pakistan’s economy and its citizens. Reduced import costs for essentials like fuel and food may ease inflationary pressures, boosting household purchasing power. Businesses could benefit from lower expenses, potentially stabilizing prices and jobs. Remittances hold a bit more value, aiding families dependent on overseas earnings. Though the government’s debt servicing burden persists, this small rise provides a momentary economic edge, supported by transparent updates for informed choices.

