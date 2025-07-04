web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

US Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan- July 4, 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Karachi: The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) saw a minor depreciation against the US Dollar (USD) on July 04, 2025, with the interbank closing rate hitting 283.97 PKR per USD, a 0.04% decrease from 283.86 PKR the previous day, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan. In the open market, the USD was listed at 284.20 PKR for buying and 286.40 PKR for selling, indicating a slight uptick in demand.

Impact on Trade and Economy

This small shift in the USD rate carries weight for Pakistan’s economy. A weaker PKR raises the cost of imports like machinery, fuel, and consumer goods, which could fuel inflation and increase living expenses. On the positive side, exports may gain an edge as Pakistani products become more affordable abroad, benefiting industries such as textiles and agriculture. The exchange rate also affects foreign debt repayment, with a depreciating PKR adding to the cost of dollar-based loans. Businesses and investors watch these changes closely, as they influence trade balances, investment flows, and economic stability.

May be an image of text that says "BANK RALLITAL PAKIS Daily Exchange RATE$ Interbank Closing rate PKR/USD Jul 04, 2025 Appreciation (+)/Depreciation (-) 283.97 Jul 03, 2025 -0.04% % 283.86 Note: Pak Rupee appreciates when lesser amount of Rupees are required to get one USD. On the other hand, Pak Rupee depreciates when more amount of Rupees are required get one USD. www.sbp.org.pk f @StateBankPakistan Source: State Bank of Pakistan @StateBank_Pak StateBankofPakistan"

 

Market Observations

The open market’s slight premium over the interbank rate hints at ongoing pressure on the PKR, possibly driven by seasonal demand or speculative activity. Experts point to remittances, foreign reserves, and global oil prices as key factors that will shape future exchange rate movements.

About the Currencies

The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s leading reserve currency, widely utilized in global trade and finance, underpinned by the economic might of the United States. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), introduced in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, reflecting the nation’s economic policies and regional trade dynamics.

US Dollar Monopoly: A Historical Triumph or a Conspiracy?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.