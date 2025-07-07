US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Update – July 07, 2025

On July 7, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) weakened against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market, depreciating by 25 paisa or 0.09% to close at PKR 284.22 per USD, compared to the previous close of PKR 283.97. Throughout the trading session, the currency experienced fluctuations, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 284.6 and a low (ask) of 286.8.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.50 for buying and PKR 286.70 for selling.

Performance Against Other Major Currencies

Euro (EUR): The PKR weakened by 70.12 paisa or 0.21%, closing at 335.86, compared to 335.16.

The PKR weakened by 70.12 paisa or 0.21%, closing at 335.86, compared to 335.16. British Pound (GBP): The PKR strengthened by 98 paisa or 0.25%, ending at 387.10, compared to 388.08.

The PKR strengthened by 98 paisa or 0.25%, ending at 387.10, compared to 388.08. Swiss Franc (CHF): The PKR depreciated by 32.80 paisa or 0.09%, settling at 359.11.

The PKR depreciated by 32.80 paisa or 0.09%, settling at 359.11. Japanese Yen (JPY): The PKR gained 0.05 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 1.9728, compared to 1.9733.

The PKR gained 0.05 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 1.9728, compared to 1.9733. Chinese Yuan (CNY): The PKR fell by 2.15 paisa or 0.05%, closing at 39.66, compared to 39.64.

The PKR fell by 2.15 paisa or 0.05%, closing at 39.66, compared to 39.64. Saudi Riyal (SAR): The PKR appreciated by 2.70 paisa or 0.04%, ending at 75.72.

The PKR appreciated by 2.70 paisa or 0.04%, ending at 75.72. UAE Dirham (AED): The PKR gained 2.40 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 77.31.

Yearly Performance

During the current fiscal year, the PKR has depreciated by 10.13 paisa or 0.04% against the US Dollar. Since the start of the calendar year, it has declined by 5.56 rupees or 1.96%.

Money Market Update

The benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained nearly stable, with a slight decrease of 2 basis points to 10.80% and 11.05%, respectively.

About the US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States and is widely regarded as the world’s primary reserve currency, used extensively in global trade and finance. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its value is influenced by economic factors, foreign exchange reserves, and market dynamics, often experiencing volatility against major currencies like the USD.

DOLLAR RATE TODAY IN PAKISTAN- LIVE