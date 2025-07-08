US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 08, 2025

Karachi- July 8, 2025: The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) weakened slightly against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market, declining by 14 paisa or 0.05% to close at PKR 284.36 per USD, compared to the previous close of PKR 284.22. During the trading session, the currency saw fluctuations, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 284.8 and a low (ask) of 286.9.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.60 for buying and PKR 286.80 for selling.

Performance Against Other Major Currencies

Euro (EUR): The PKR depreciated by 71.50 paisa or 0.21%, closing at 336.57, compared to 335.86.

The PKR depreciated by 71.50 paisa or 0.21%, closing at 336.57, compared to 335.86. British Pound (GBP): The PKR strengthened by 95 paisa or 0.25%, ending at 386.15, compared to 387.10.

The PKR strengthened by 95 paisa or 0.25%, ending at 386.15, compared to 387.10. Swiss Franc (CHF): The PKR weakened by 33.10 paisa or 0.09%, settling at 359.44.

The PKR weakened by 33.10 paisa or 0.09%, settling at 359.44. Japanese Yen (JPY): The PKR gained 0.04 paisa or 0.02%, closing at 1.9724, compared to 1.9728.

The PKR gained 0.04 paisa or 0.02%, closing at 1.9724, compared to 1.9728. Chinese Yuan (CNY): The PKR fell by 2.20 paisa or 0.06%, closing at 39.68, compared to 39.66.

The PKR fell by 2.20 paisa or 0.06%, closing at 39.68, compared to 39.66. Saudi Riyal (SAR): The PKR gained 2.65 paisa or 0.04%, ending at 75.75.

The PKR gained 2.65 paisa or 0.04%, ending at 75.75. UAE Dirham (AED): The PKR appreciated by 2.45 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 77.34.

Yearly Performance

For the current fiscal year, the PKR has depreciated by 10.27 paisa or 0.04% against the US Dollar. Since the beginning of the calendar year, it has fallen by 5.70 rupees or 2.00%.

Money Market Update

The benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates saw a minor decrease of 2 basis points, settling at 10.78% and 11.03%.

About the US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States and serves as the world’s primary reserve currency, widely used in global trade and finance. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency to the US Dollar and is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is primarily used in domestic transactions and is not commonly used internationally.