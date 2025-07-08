web analytics
US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 08, 2025

Karachi- July 8, 2025: The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) weakened slightly against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market, declining by 14 paisa or 0.05% to close at PKR 284.36 per USD, compared to the previous close of PKR 284.22. During the trading session, the currency saw fluctuations, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 284.8 and a low (ask) of 286.9.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.60 for buying and PKR 286.80 for selling.

Performance Against Other Major Currencies

  • Euro (EUR): The PKR depreciated by 71.50 paisa or 0.21%, closing at 336.57, compared to 335.86.
  • British Pound (GBP): The PKR strengthened by 95 paisa or 0.25%, ending at 386.15, compared to 387.10.
  • Swiss Franc (CHF): The PKR weakened by 33.10 paisa or 0.09%, settling at 359.44.
  • Japanese Yen (JPY): The PKR gained 0.04 paisa or 0.02%, closing at 1.9724, compared to 1.9728.
  • Chinese Yuan (CNY): The PKR fell by 2.20 paisa or 0.06%, closing at 39.68, compared to 39.66.
  • Saudi Riyal (SAR): The PKR gained 2.65 paisa or 0.04%, ending at 75.75.
  • UAE Dirham (AED): The PKR appreciated by 2.45 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 77.34.

Yearly Performance

For the current fiscal year, the PKR has depreciated by 10.27 paisa or 0.04% against the US Dollar. Since the beginning of the calendar year, it has fallen by 5.70 rupees or 2.00%.

Money Market Update

The benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates saw a minor decrease of 2 basis points, settling at 10.78% and 11.03%.

May be an image of text that says "BANK RALLILTAL Z PAKIS Daily Exchange RATE$ Interbank Closing rate PKR/USD Jul 08, 2025 Appreciation (+) (+)/Depreciation (-) 284.36 Jul 07, 2025 -0.05% 284.22 Note: Pak Rupee appreciates when lesser amount of Rupees are required to get one USD. On the other hand, Pak Rupee depreciates when more amount of Rupees are required to get one USD. www.sbp.org.pk f @StateBankPakistan Source: State Bank of Pakistan X @StateBank_Pak StateBankofPakistan"

About the US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States and serves as the world’s primary reserve currency, widely used in global trade and finance. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency to the US Dollar and is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is primarily used in domestic transactions and is not commonly used internationally.

