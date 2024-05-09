web analytics
DOLLAR AND OTHER CURRENCY RATES TODAY IN PAKISTAN

The US Dollar (USD) rate is crucial in international trade as it determines the value of goods and services traded between countries. A fluctuation in the exchange rate can significantly impact the cost of imports and exports, affecting a country’s trade balance and economy. For instance, a strong dollar can make imports more expensive for countries like Pakistan, leading to higher prices for consumers and increased costs for businesses.

Pakistanis frequently search for dollar, UAE Dirham (AED), and Saudi Riyal (SAR) rates due to the country’s significant reliance on remittances from overseas workers, particularly in the Middle East. Many Pakistanis have family members or friends working abroad, and they need to track exchange rates to know the value of incoming remittances. Additionally, fluctuations in currency rates can impact import costs, travel expenses, and investment decisions, making it essential for individuals and businesses to stay informed about exchange rates.

 

Exchange Rates

USD
US Dollar
281.69
SAR
Saudi Riyal
75.12
AED
UAE Dirham
76.70
AUD
Autralian Dollar
182.54
GBP
UK Pound
381.19
CAD
Canadian Dollar
205.24
JPY
Japanese Yen
1.97
CNY
China Yuan
39.12
BHD
Bahrain Dinar
749.17
KWD
Kuwaiti Dinar
918.81
INR
Indian Rupees
3.30
QAR
Qatari Riyal
77.39

Note: The currency rates displayed here are indicative only and are subject to change

