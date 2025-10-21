USD to PKR: Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan- October 21, 2025

The US Dollar (USD) maintained its upward trajectory against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with the interbank market rate settling at 282.82 PKR per USD today, October 21, 2025, Tuesday.

The last seven days saw the currency market exhibit moderate volatility but a general trend of PKR depreciation. The week began on October 15 with the rate around 281.74 PKR, followed by a climb to 283.24 PKR by mid-week (Oct 16). Significant pressure was observed around October 17, when the rate briefly peaked at approximately 283.89 PKR, continuing a high around 283.82 PKR on October 19, before slightly easing to 283.12 PKR on October 20.

The closing rate of 282.82 PKR is a reflection of persistent demand for the dollar in the market, highlighting underlying economic pressures.

The Valuation Dynamics of USD/PKR

The exchange rate is fundamentally determined by the interplay of supply and demand for the US Dollar, often managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Key criteria influencing this valuation include the Current Account Deficit, where higher imports than exports create a consistent demand for USD, pushing the Rupee down.

Furthermore, the level of Foreign Exchange Reserves acts as a crucial buffer; dwindling reserves limit the SBP’s ability to inject dollars and stabilize the PKR. Economic indicators such as high domestic inflation and relative interest rate differentials between Pakistan and the US also play a role, as high inflation erodes the Rupee’s purchasing power. Finally, geopolitical stability, investor confidence, and the status of external financing programs (like the IMF) are critical factors that drive short-term sentiment and capital flows.

Critical Impact on Pakistan’s Economy

A consistently strengthening USD, as evidenced by the week’s data, has serious implications across Pakistan’s economy, primarily by fueling inflation and exacerbating the debt burden.

Since Pakistan is heavily reliant on imported essentials—especially fuel, edible oils, and industrial raw materials—a weaker Rupee directly translates to higher import costs. Businesses pass these costs onto consumers, leading to widespread cost-push inflation and an increase in the cost of living. More critically, the nation’s vast external debt, which is largely denominated in dollars, becomes heavier in rupee terms. Servicing this debt consumes a larger share of the national budget, diverting funds that could be used for vital public services and development.

While a depreciated Rupee theoretically aids exports by making them cheaper for foreign buyers, this advantage is often offset by the increased cost of imported inputs used in the production process. The primary beneficiaries remain overseas Pakistanis, whose remittances yield a greater amount of PKR, helping to support domestic consumption.