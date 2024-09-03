Pakistani rupee depreciates against US Dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday devaluated by Rs 0.6 against the US dollar in the interbank trading before closing at Rs 278.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.64, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.50 and Rs 280 respectively.

However, as per State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro decreased by 26 paisa to close at Rs 308.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.44.

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of 37 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.72 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs366.09.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.88 and Rs74.26 respectively.