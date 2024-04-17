Dollar eases, still close to 5-1/2 month high

The US Dollar (USD) eased from near 5-1/2-month highs on Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials reiterated the rate-cutting cycle was on hold pending new economic data, while the monetary easing outlook for major central banks was roughly unchanged.

Top U.S. central bank officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, backed away on Tuesday from providing fresh guidance on when interest rates may be cut, saying instead that monetary policy needed to be restrictive for longer.

Recent data shows the U.S. economy remains stronger than expected, leading investors to reduce their bets on future rate cuts. Meanwhile, risks of a broadening Middle East conflict have added to the dollar’s safe-haven appeal in the short term.

Powell “needed to come back into the center. He was definitely one of the more dovish voices out there,” said Marvin Loh, senior macro strategist at State Street in Boston. “He can’t afford to be the outlier when he’s the chairman.”

After last week’s hotter-than-expected report on the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), the market has reduced the number of quarter-point interest rate cuts by the Fed this year to less than two, with the first likely in September.

A more hawkish view on interest rates has pushed U.S. yields higher and strengthened the dollar’s outlook as the market consolidates prices around the current range.

“We pushed everything as hard as we could for now, which means from a yield perspective and a higher dollar perspective, we’ll consolidate and trade around the range,” Loh said. “We did build a lot of hawkishness over the course of the last six weeks.”

The dollar index , a measure of the U.S. currency against six major trading peers, was down 0.14% and the euro rose 0.2% to $ 1.0638 . The dollar index is up about 4.8% year-to-date, while the euro is down roughly 3.7%.

Some analysts said they were still bullish on the greenback at the current levels.

“On any escalation of the Middle East crisis, we would expect the U.S. dollar to benefit from safe-haven flows,” said Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank, who confirmed the target for the euro/dollar at 1.05.

The U.S. and its allies planned fresh sanctions against Iran over its unprecedented attack on Israel, seeking to dissuade Israel from a major escalation as its war cabinet was set to meet again on Wednesday to decide a response.

European Central Bank policymakers continued to make the case for an interest rate cut in June on Tuesday as inflation remains on course to ease back to 2% by next year, even if the path for prices still proves bumpy.