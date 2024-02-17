Dollar rises after stronger-than-expected US PPI data

US Treasury yields rose and the dollar edged up against the yen on Friday after data showed US producer prices increased more than expected in January, adding to the view that any interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are not imminent.

US stocks ended lower, while the MSCI global stock index dipped slightly.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month after declining by a revised 0.1% in December, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rebounding 0.1% following a previously reported 0.2% drop.

On Friday, market expectations the Fed will start cutting rates in June were dialed back, with CME’s FedWatch Tool now showing a 69.9% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points, down from the nearly 90% in the prior session.

“A number like this, it definitely pushes off the Fed for another month or two,” said Tom di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

A US consumer prices reading earlier this week was also stronger than expected.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note climbed 5.3 basis points to 4.293%, down from an earlier high of 4.33%, and was on pace for its second straight weekly gain.

The greenback also gained after the data. Against the Japanese yen , the dollar was last up 0.23% at 150.26. The dollar index was last up just 0.02% to 104.29, while the euro was up 0.02% at 1.0773.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that monetary policy would most likely remain accommodative, even after ending negative interest rates, echoing recent reassurances from BOJ officials that have weighed on the yen.