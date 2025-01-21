Dollar recovers as Trump proposes Canada and Mexico tariffs

NEW YORK: The US Dollar (USD) rose on Tuesday, recovering from its biggest daily percentage drop in 14 months after President Donald Trump suggested the US could impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico by Feb. 1, countering expectations he might take a gradual approach.

Trump told reporters he was thinking about implementing tariffs of around 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico at the start of February over illegal immigrants and fentanyl crossing into the country. He also raised the possibility of a universal tariff but said the U.S. was “not ready” for that yet.

The dollar fell sharply on Monday after Trump’s first day in office passed with no specific plans on tariffs and officials said any new taxes would be imposed in a measured way, a major relief for trade-exposed currencies.

“What you’re seeing here, too, is just how crowded long dollar positioning is, so all you need is some ambiguity on the tariff front, and you get these kind of moves,” said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management, at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto.

“The bigger outside moves are going to come now if we see some deals happening, some stuff being negotiated and some of this fear getting priced out. The dollar positioning is long enough that you’re going to see some smart people trying to bet on a turn.”

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.32% to 108.33 after dropping 1.24% on Monday. It was up as much as 0.68% earlier in the session.

The euro was down 0.22% at $1.0391. The EU is also seen as a likely target for Trump’s tariff policies. Sterling weakened 0.26% to $1.2291.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Trump said he would remedy the trade imbalance either through tariffs or by Europe buying more U.S. oil and gas.

A subsequent trade memo directed agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits. Analysts at Jefferies said the memo should be seen as a “blueprint for what to expect next on tariffs,” and April 1 will be an important date as the agency reports are due by that date.

The Canadian dollar weakened 0.8% versus the greenback to C$1.44 per dollar while the Mexican peso was down 0.86% versus the dollar at 20.698.

The inauguration speech focused on emergencies in immigration and energy and a more expansionist foreign policy, including a pledge to take back the Panama Canal.

In his first term in office, Trump had a history of announcing imminent plans for policy proposals, including on healthcare and infrastructure, only for nothing to take shape.