US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 29, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) demonstrated a significant appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market. The currency closed at PKR 283.05 per USD, surging by 40 paisa or 0.14% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 283.45.

USD to PKR- Daily Updates

The day’s trading saw the PKR fluctuate, hitting an intraday high (bid) of 283.3 and a low (ask) of 286.0, reflecting a positive market trend.

In the open market, exchange companies set the US Dollar at PKR 283.20 for buying and PKR 286.10 for selling. The PKR’s movement against other currencies was mixed: it declined by 80.50 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 347.23, rose by 25 paisa or 0.07% against the British Pound (GBP) to 377.85, and dipped by 37.00 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 364.56. The PKR edged up by 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9707, fell by 2.90 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.96, gained 2.00 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 76.09, and increased by 1.85 paisa or 0.02% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.67.

The money market remained stable, with the 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.92 rupees or 2.44%, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 11.59 paisa or 0.04%, with today’s rise marking a notable shift.

Ripple Effects on Pakistan and Its People

The PKR’s gain against the USD today offers a refreshing boost to Pakistan’s economy and its citizens. Reduced costs for importing essentials like fuel and food could ease inflationary pressures, lifting household purchasing power. Businesses may benefit from lower expenses, potentially stabilizing prices and employment. Remittances hold slightly more value, supporting families reliant on overseas funds. While the government’s debt servicing challenge lingers, this upturn provides a brief economic reprieve, underscored by transparent updates for informed decision-making.

The US Dollar (USD), the United States’ currency, remains the cornerstone of global trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects the nation’s economic resilience and market dynamics.