Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 01, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 01, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) continued its marginal decline, trading at 281.3053 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates rising to 293.7694 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained steady at 75.0088 PKR for the spot rate, advancing to 77.8146 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.5978 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 80.0734 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1778 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.5576 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) held its robust position at 921.1197 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 967.3332 PKR, reflecting strong market demand. The Euro (EUR) rose slightly to 330.7588 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 351.4660 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was recorded at 745.9701 PKR, progressing to 775.7312 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 378.9183 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 394.8834 PKR, indicating sustained forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s slight softening and the EUR’s modest recovery to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their strength, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.9124 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 354.0213 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 186.0694 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 202.1525 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.9928 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.3152 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.3077 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 218.3793 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 163.5509 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.7787 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1503 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1708 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3235 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.6253 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3115 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.8774 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.2039 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5117 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9300 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.7011 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7633 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.3961 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4427 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.2005 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4826 PKR. Consistent with prior trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.