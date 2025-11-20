Dolly Parton issues heartfelt apology to fans amid health challenges

Dolly Parton has addressed her fans in a heartfelt video message after missing the Hall of Fame ceremony for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) on Monday, November 17.

The 79-year-old music icon was being honored for her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Parton accepted the honor remotely and extended her heartfelt apology for missing out the ceremony.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” she began.

The singer continued, “And I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say, thank you for this incredible honor.”

Dolly Parton went on to thank her longtime business partners, Jack and Peter, who she has worked with for more than four decades.

The Jolene singer further reflected on the origins of Dollywood, recalling her vision to create a space in the Smoky Mountains where her family could perform, local residents could find steady work, and families could make lasting memories.

Dolly Parton is the second woman ever inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on her own, and the fourth in its 100-year history.

Few days back, the singer accepted Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences remotely.