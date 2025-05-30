Dolly Parton opens up on ‘loneliness’ after husband Carl Dean’s death

Country music superstar Dolly Parton admits she feels ‘lonely’, as she discussed life after her husband of over six decades, Carl Dean’s death.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, music veteran Dolly Parton opened up on the death of her ultra-private husband of over sixty years, Carl Dean, this March, and shared that he had been ill for quite a while.

“I really feel his presence. I just try to go on, because I know I have to,” she said. “And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore.”

“But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it,” maintained the 11-time Grammy-winner.

The ‘Jolene’ singer also shared how she has leaned on faith, after losing her husband, to overcome this loneliness. “I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday,” she added. “And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together.”

“You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that’s the hardest part,” Parton concluded.

For the unversed, Carl Thomas Dean, the ultra-private husband of music veteran Dolly Parton, died in Nashville on March 3 at the age of 82.

