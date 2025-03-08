Dolly Parton releases new song in tribute to her late husband

Days after his death this week, Country music superstar Dolly Parton, has honoured her late husband, Carl Dean, with an emotional song.

Announcing her latest ballad, ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’, dedicated to her late husband, the music veteran wrote in an Instagram post on Friday morning, “I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together.”

“Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song,” she added and announced, “He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

For the unversed, Carl Thomas Dean, veteran music star Dolly Parton’s ultra-private husband of over 60 years, died in Nashville, on Monday, confirmed the statement shared on her Instagram handle. He was 82.

Parton had married Dean in 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, after dating him for two years.

Although the celebrity husband, who was a businessman by profession and worked for his father’s asphalt road-paving business in Nashville, tried his best and largely stayed unphotographed, appeared in Parton’s background, on the cover art of her album ‘My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy’ (1969).

