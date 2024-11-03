Dolphin Ayan leaked video case: Police carry out raid to arrest suspects

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday carried out a raid to arrest the suspects involved in filming and leaking an obscene video of transgender person Dolphin Ayan, ARY News reported, citing police.

An official of Peshawar police said that the action was taken jointly with Shabqadar police to apprehend the suspects.

The police force raided as many as four hideouts of the suspects who allegedly filmed the obscene video of Dolphin Ayan last year and used it for blackmailing and extortion.

Meanwhile, Peshawar police expressed resolve to arrest the suspects involved in harassing and blackmailing the transgender person.

It is worth mentioning here that, in a first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dolphin Ayan registered a case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 for harassment and blackmail of a transgender person.

The KP police booked seven individuals for allegedly harassing and blackmailing Ayan.

In the complaint, Ayan alleged that a suspect, named Imran and his accomplices took her at gunpoint in 2023 and filmed an obscene video.

According to Dolphin Ayan, the suspects, including Imran, allegedly used the video for blackmailing and extortion.

The complainant said that she came to know on October 29 that the video recently went viral on social media, causing harm to her reputation and family.