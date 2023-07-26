Dolphin Force personnel arrested for ‘misbehaving’ with family

ISLAMABAD: Four Dolphin Force personnel were suspended and arrested for ‘misbehaving’ with a family in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Dolphin Force is making the headlines during the launch of its first week in the federal capital as reports of ‘misbehaving’ with the masses are emerging.

A family complained about ‘misbehaving’ by four Dolphin Force cops at a recreational place in Islamabad. The cops were suspended and later were arrested after registration of case.

The case was registered under Police Order at the Ramana police station over charges of harassing families at the recreational places in the federal capital.

It may be noted that the Dolphin Force was recently introduced in the federal capital.

The Dolphin Force was introduced in Islamabad to curb the increasing crime ratio in Islamabad on July 22.

The force was introduced in Islamabad on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.